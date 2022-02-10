Letter to the editor: We should have banked stimulus

Editor:

"Supply and demand." I'm 75 years old and have never heard the words used so much. Maybe I didn't pay attention back then, but we have been through many wars, and supplies have been affected many times.

They didn't raise the prices where only the rich could afford them, they rationed things so it would be fair and equal for everyone. There have also been times when the government has stepped in and put freezes on things.

Why haven't they done that now? Oh yes, we got stimulus checks, but we didn't know we should have put them in the bank to live on in the future. They are getting their money back one way or the other. I realize things are different now than they were, but something needs to change and stop using the words "supply and demand."

Henry Steves, Queensbury

