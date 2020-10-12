Letter to the editor: We should fight the pandemic together

Editor:

We all have recently seen our science denying president get the Trump-virus. Yes, that's what we should all call it, he's made it far worse that it should be in America so he gets to have the name recognition associated with it. It will be his true legacy along with his lying, insulting, bullying and abusive behavior.

He knew the Trump-virus was far worse than he let on back in February. "It's just a Demacratic-hoax,” he said. "Just a flu that will disappear soon," he said. All along he knew it was a raging pandemic and refused to tell us the truth. I think all Americans regardless of ideology are strong enough to hear the truth however bad it may be. Our nation has pulled together through many a crisis and been better for it.

Trump has made the Trump-virus a political football putting Americans on different sides and with both sides losing the game. We should all be fighting this pandemic together and doing all we can to end it.

We are all American citizens whether you lean more towards the right wing or more towards the left wing. Well guess what people, you need two wings to fly.