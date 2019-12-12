Letter to the editor: We should always remember attack

In the shadows of much controversy within our borders and other countries, our remembrance of the Japanese empire's dastardly and planned attack on Pearl Harbor in Dec. 7, 1941, seems to fade away. Approximately 2,400 U.S. military personnel and citizens were killed. It is reputed that half of these Navy victims are entombed yet in these Pearl Harbor waters. This is sad.

I was just a teenager when the Sunday morning attack occurred, and life for so many Americans was about to change within hours. A serious war was active half way around the world between Germany and England. On the next day President Roosevelt, in a serious national address, requested Congress to declare war upon Japan. That happened on Dec. 8. We were supporting England with supplies and equipment but now we were about to be at war with the Japanese. Our country pledged so many efforts, personal sacrifices, and beyond, to resist the Japanese planned control of the Pacific theater and possibly our western shores. We spent almost the next four years in retaliation sacrificing thousands of lives in the vast Pacific theater. Our severe missions lead to the surrender by Japan in the fall of 1945.