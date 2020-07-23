Letter to the editor: We rule-followers deserve better

Editor:

Situational ethics — the doctrine of flexibility in the application of moral laws. In other words, making judgments regarding one's personal ideals/circumstances exclusive of those of others. Or in America today, rules are made for other people, certainly not for me.

How is it we have the highest-ranking member of one of our school districts who believes it is appropriate to overlook his professional stature in the community in order to simply act with the heart of a parent? Is there no connection between the two, no role-modeling that should have been taken into consideration? Only an "Oops, I'm sorry, I truly didn't know?" Gimme a break.

Help me understand how the parent of a child who later tested positive for COVID-19 can rationalize attending the scrimmage by saying that no scores were kept. Was the virus aware of this new standard before the trip? Preposterous.