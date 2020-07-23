Letter to the editor: We rule-followers deserve better

Editor:
Situational ethics — the doctrine of flexibility in the application of moral laws. In other words, making judgments regarding one's personal ideals/circumstances exclusive of those of others. Or in America today, rules are made for other people, certainly not for me.
How is it we have the highest-ranking member of one of our school districts who believes it is appropriate to overlook his professional stature in the community in order to simply act with the heart of a parent? Is there no connection between the two, no role-modeling that should have been taken into consideration? Only an "Oops, I'm sorry, I truly didn't know?" Gimme a break.
Help me understand how the parent of a child who later tested positive for COVID-19 can rationalize attending the scrimmage by saying that no scores were kept. Was the virus aware of this new standard before the trip? Preposterous.
The club's decision is indefensible. Did anyone pause for even a moment to consider what they might be teaching their kids about social responsibility and one's duty to contribute to the health and safety of our community? Going forward, perhaps those involved should consider forming a focus group to discuss what potential proper lessons can be salvaged from this fiasco and then conveying this message to our youths — loudly and clearly.
Those of us at high risk — who are following the rules to the letter for the sake of our very lives — deserve better of you.
Sandra Felthousen, Queensbury
