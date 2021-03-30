Letter to the editor: We pay so much and get so little

Editor:

I am a registered nurse at Saratoga Hospital on the cardiac floor. I regularly care for patients who are admitted because they haven’t been taking their medications due to high costs.

Take a diagnosis like atrial fibrillation, for example. The CDC lists Afib as the most common type of irregular heartbeat and estimates that 12.1 million people in the USA will be diagnosed with Afib by 2030, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020). All patients who are diagnosed with Afib, whether a provider can convert them back into a regular heart rhythm or not, will go home on a blood thinner such as Eliquis.

GoodRx lists the average 30-day supply of Eliquis as $565, (2021). That’s nearly $6,800 in one year for someone whose insurance does not cover the costs. This is assuming they do not have any other medications and is on top of the average cost of hospitalization for Afib of $20,000, (Hendrick, 2011). If this person did have health insurance, they could be expected to pay roughly $7,000 a year for coverage, hoping it covers all their needs (KFF, 2019).