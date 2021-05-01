Letter to the editor: We owe thanks to police officers

Editor:

Everywhere you look today it seems, the public, especially minorities, are under oppression by law enforcement all over America. While there are cases of bad officers happening, in reality, they're rare, much more rare than the whole of the men and women who every single day, get up and put on a uniform and do a job that could mean they never come home again, that their family may lose them forever. On top of that, they now have to worry about if they do their job, even correctly, they get second-guessed by those who haven't a clue what it takes to be out there doing the work of protecting the public, whether it be as a police officer, corrections officer, etc.

Instead of the constant condemnation of those in law enforcement, we should be thanking them. Thanking them for putting their lives in danger on a daily basis, because if they don't do it, who will? That's a question that's not being answered in all of what started off as the "defund the police" hysteria that's now turning into a call to abolish police entirely. Who will do the job when no one wants to put on the uniform anymore?

It's time as communities, we stopped the stereotyping and condemnation of all in law enforcement.