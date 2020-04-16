Letter to the editor: We need vistory gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

As the coronavirus and the response to it has crippled this state and our country, we're seeing that food banks are stretched to their limits. People are worried that they won't be able to feed their children, farms are being affected and, sadly, states like Michigan have declared seed and garden centers as nonessential and, therefore, you cannot even grow your own food if you haven't prepared.

Instead, there should be an effort to do what was done in World War I and World War II — we should be growing victory gardens. During World War II, victory gardens, started and maintained by average Americans, provided for 40% of the food that was grown in this country. Every bit of available space, including city parks, was used to grow food. That can be done again.

Our municipalities can bring back furloughed workers, use vacant or unused space to start these gardens. If the average person wants to start a garden, provide them seeds to get started. Even those living in small places can use containers, I've grown vegetables in small plastic pails with great success.