Letter to the editor: We need vaccination against fascism

Editor:

William Faulkner reminded us that the past is never dead. It remains within us, informing all of our judgments and decisions. Critics believe that he was talking about racism. This cultural virus, like its biologic twin, is invisible and easily spread by ignorance or intention. Each generation must deal with it, and how we do defines us.

A similar theme was sounded by Albert Camus in “The Plague.” The cultural virus he spoke about was World War II. In an essay by Laura Marris in the New York Times on August 9, the Camus translator and biographer of Camus, argues that he was searching for a way to restore humanity after World War II.

He believed that the war might produce cultural antibodies brought on by the horrors of the Holocaust, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These antibodies could be enhanced by “communities of thought outside parties and governments to launch a dialogue across national boundaries.” Further, a “shared consciousness” would serve as a vaccination against fascism, which promotes hatred and anti-Semitism.