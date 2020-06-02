Letter to the editor: We need Trump out for very many reasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I think the chaos in our country is thanks to the president. He is mean to media, a racist, a liar and doesn't care about the middle class or fighting COVID-19. He lies so much and told cops be rough on people.

And Mr. Floyd is dead.

If in November you can vote for Mr. Trump I pose the question: Are you stoned?

He has given tax breaks to the rich and keeps finding ways to hurt us and lie to the people on COVID-19. 100,000 people have been torn away from family because the president downplayed and lied to you the public on this pandemic. He wants to hold the RNC with no face masks or social distancing — to me, that says he is not taking this seriously and wants to risk lives.

I think Nov. 3 we have to vote him out of office and get a new leader who can unite and fix everything Donald did to hurt America. As a former Good Morning Minerva central morning host I am offended with his attacks on America and the media. He doesn't like it; he calls fake news because he can’t handle the truth, we need him out of office. Either by resignation or we as Americans vote to make it happen.

Kevin Michael Bennett, Olmstedville

