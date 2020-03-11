Letter to the editor: We need to take care of our roads

Editor:
Last week I spent the day with the Hebron highway superintendent and hundreds of superintendents and local officials from around New York State to lobby our lawmakers in Albany for increased funding for our roads and bridges.
Local governments are responsible for 87% of highways and more than half of all bridges. A safe highway infrastructure is necessary for trade and economic development. Our schools, businesses, health and hospital facilities, emergency responders and the traveling public rely on our local and county highway departments to ensure our roads are in good condition.
However, local highway departments struggle to meet the needs of their system under current funding levels. This year the Executive Budget proposes a two-year program with no increase in the base level for the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS). The last time CHIPS base level was increased was in 2013.
The executive budget also does not renew Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR) funding. This funding is essential to help local governments recover from the devastating effects of severe weather events so prevalent in the northeast.
Thirty-four percent of local bridges are deficient, and 48% of road pavements are rated fair or poor and getting worse. Drivers on local roads contribute nearly half of gas taxes collected in New York State but only a small amount of this revenue goes to maintaining our roads.
Local roads matter! I urge all North Country taxpayers to write to their representatives in the state Legislature and ask for their support, specifically:
• $150 million increase to the CHIPS program to $588 million annually
• Restore of EWR Funding of $65 million annually
• Increasing BRIDGE-NY to $200 million annually
• Increasing PAVE-NY to $200 million annually
The importance of a well maintained and functioning transportation system to our communities cannot be overstated.
Jill Nadolski, Hebron