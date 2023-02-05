As a residential property owner wanting to protect its value and quality, the need for basic zoning ordinances is necessary, especially if the township has town and planning boards that don't have the best interest of protecting the value and quality of the townspeople's properties.

Your town could be just like the town of Fort Ann and approve a business in the center of residential backyards, boards that set conditions they don't enforce when violated and a Planning Board that denies you to speak. It's the duty of concerned citizens to speak up if they want to protect the value of their homes and quality of their neighborhoods. It's the duty of public officials, like the town and planning boards, to listen to concerned citizens like me.

Zoning laws are created to help balance commercial and residential areas so the residential areas don't have a BooTown (theme park) or an auto repair shop placed in their backyards. Don't be fooled by nice write-ups in local media about planned development projects. Inform yourselves, don't be afraid to stand up and express your opinion at board meetings.

These people are suppose to work for you, not the next developer who wants to destroy your property values and your neighborhood. Properties that have surrounding undeveloped property without basic zoning ordiances, nor town and planning boards doing their job, stand to lose their property value and quality.

Josephine DeVecchi,

Fort Ann