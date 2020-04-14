Letter to the editor: We need to plan now for November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Sailing ships…

Our Presidential election is scheduled for November. Most in the medical profession believe that a branch or a new wave of COVID-19 may reappear or still be with us. How can we avoid putting ourselves and poll workers in danger, and still exercise our right to vote? Vote by mail is one solution, there are surely others.

Voting is the foundational act of our democracy, the one place we all have an equal voice. All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to vote.

Elise Stefanik has prided herself on her nonpartisanship. In last night’s COVID-themed “tele-town hall” she was asked if she had concerns for the November election. Her response was measured and smart, as always. She would let the health professionals make that call, later, based on “testing, testing, testing.”

We know that the wheels of large bureaucracies grind slowly.

A new stimulus bill making its way through Congress right now could include funds to ensure voting accessibility for all in November.

Will Elise Stefanik support it, or has that nonpartisan ship sailed?

Marcy Neville, Keene

