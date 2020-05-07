Letter to the editor: We need to get to work despite everything

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

We are living through tumultuous times. Several state governors seem to have adopted an empirical power of office. The people they work for are being denied constitutionally guaranteed rights — freedom of speech, assemble, worship and the Second Amendment rights, to name a few.

Yes, I know we have a pandemic on our hands, but there are many states and parts of states that are lightly affected. Americans have changed the way they live, work and play. They have sheltered for 30 days as recommended by the federal task force and many have lost jobs, businesses, savings and hope.

Our economy has suffered greatly during this time — millions have filed for unemployment benefits. Landlords cannot collect rent or leases, banks have many outstanding loans and mortgages and auto dealers are extending payment plans and offering 0% loans for up to seven years.

Americans need to get back to work. A paycheck, even in a different industry, helps to make their sacrifices seem worthwhile and contributes hope to their lives.

Morgan Snyder, Greenwich

