Letter to the editor: We need to back health care coverage

Editor:

Years ago, I lost my health care and had to shop the “free market” for a plan I could afford. I had several pre-existing conditions: nerve deafness, a history of endometriosis (and subsequent hysterectomy), and a sprained ankle I’d suffered two years previously. I found an insurance company that would cover me, but only for conditions that were not related to my ears, my reproductive system and my ankle. I was desperate and took it, gambling that I would not need coverage for these excluded conditions before I got better insurance, which I expected to do soon.

Time passes. With the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), I had coverage for the hearing aids I needed, for twice-yearly checkups I needed for the pre-cancerous condition that began afflicting my reproductive system, and for the ankle fracture I sustained. If I’d had to cover the costs of treating these issues myself, it would have cost me over $30,000.

I remember the panic I felt when I realized my health insurance was full of holes. And the gratitude I felt when Obamacare provided me with coverage for my pre-existing conditions, preventative care, and a health plan I could actually afford.