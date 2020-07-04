Letter to the editor: We need to back health care coverage

Editor:
Years ago, I lost my health care and had to shop the “free market” for a plan I could afford. I had several pre-existing conditions: nerve deafness, a history of endometriosis (and subsequent hysterectomy), and a sprained ankle I’d suffered two years previously. I found an insurance company that would cover me, but only for conditions that were not related to my ears, my reproductive system and my ankle. I was desperate and took it, gambling that I would not need coverage for these excluded conditions before I got better insurance, which I expected to do soon.
Time passes. With the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), I had coverage for the hearing aids I needed, for twice-yearly checkups I needed for the pre-cancerous condition that began afflicting my reproductive system, and for the ankle fracture I sustained. If I’d had to cover the costs of treating these issues myself, it would have cost me over $30,000.
I remember the panic I felt when I realized my health insurance was full of holes. And the gratitude I felt when Obamacare provided me with coverage for my pre-existing conditions, preventative care, and a health plan I could actually afford.
In the midst of the worst public health crisis our country has known, Donald Trump petitions the Supreme Court to take down Obamacare and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. His ardent supporter, Rep. Elise Stefanik (who has voted to eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions and advocated for cuts to Medicare) is at his side.
They evidently think that large numbers of North Country people are disposable — that we’ll either die or be too apathetic to vote.
But we who need access to affordable, comprehensive health care have other choices. Vote for Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb!
Henrietta Jordan, Keene Valley
