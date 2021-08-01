Letter to the editor: We need some help the way things are going

Editor:

We are living in strange times, I think many people are not aware of this or don't want to be aware.

We are moving too fast in areas that are not ready for us or we are not ready for these new areas. How can we do what we are trying to do in all areas, like, to name a few, outer space, Facebook and everything that speeds up our way of living that we can't keep up with it?

We have so much to do with our past to fix and replace everything that has to be done. Everyone knows this, like clean water to drink, good air to breathe, all the underground pipes that have to be replaced, bridges to be replaced, the list goes on and on.

With all the above, the U.S. government has to work together.

It looks, the way things are going with COVID and weather conditions, we have to look up to the heavens and ask a power greater than us in any language you can, please help us as we are in trouble and need your help.

Also, we need to go back to our houses of prayer and continue to ask for help and guidance.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

