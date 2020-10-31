Letter to the editor: We need Rob Smith as a county judge

Editor:

Choosing our County Court judge and surrogate this upcoming election is of utmost importance. I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has people worried, but getting out to vote for this position is critical to the safety and well-being of our community.

These two courts handle matters that have an incredible impact on our community. Because of the myriad issues addressed by these two courts, I believe the best candidate is the one who is most knowledgeable in the types of matters that are heard in those two courts and has the most experience handling those types of matters. I also want someone who has the respect of our community, the proper temperament to do the job and someone who has invested their time and energy in making our community a better place to live.

In my opinion, Rob Smith has unmatched experience in all of these categories. Rob has worked as a public servant for all of us for the past 19 years in these exact two courts. Rob’s job is to provide legal advice and counsel to his judge. His opponent doesn’t come anywhere close to matching that experience.