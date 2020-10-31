Letter to the editor: We need Rob Smith as a county judge

Editor:
Choosing our County Court judge and surrogate this upcoming election is of utmost importance. I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has people worried, but getting out to vote for this position is critical to the safety and well-being of our community.
These two courts handle matters that have an incredible impact on our community. Because of the myriad issues addressed by these two courts, I believe the best candidate is the one who is most knowledgeable in the types of matters that are heard in those two courts and has the most experience handling those types of matters. I also want someone who has the respect of our community, the proper temperament to do the job and someone who has invested their time and energy in making our community a better place to live.
In my opinion, Rob Smith has unmatched experience in all of these categories. Rob has worked as a public servant for all of us for the past 19 years in these exact two courts. Rob’s job is to provide legal advice and counsel to his judge. His opponent doesn’t come anywhere close to matching that experience.
Rob has coached hundreds of our community’s children for over 15 years. When the town of Queensbury needed someone to run the Junior Hooper program many years ago, Rob stepped in and took charge. When AYHA needed coaches for ice hockey, Rob received the necessary training and certifications so he could help out. Rob also created Warren County’s first-ever treatment court program in 2002, which has saved lives and taxpayer dollars. He and his family volunteer regularly for various community organizations.
Rob Smith is the right choice with the right experience. Vote Rob Smith for County Court judge and surrogate — we need him!
Leigh Gillam, Queensbury
