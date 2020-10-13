Letter to the editor: We need representative who defends us

Editor:

Ms. Stefanik must go!

We have a president who has recently asked the Supreme Court to basically dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Again. This ACA program is what many people here in the North Country, with or without pre-existing health conditions, use for health insurance. This is just plainly cruel, vindictive and heartless.

Ms. Stefanik apparently supports this president in this action. She has done nothing to defend or support her constituents from the economic hardship that will ensue. As recently as last week, Mr. Trump said he has a better plan, which he has said for years, but no one has seen it.

Not a word from Ms. Stefanik as to how her constituents will get affordable health care. Not a peep.

The U.S. recently reached the sad milestone of 200,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still experiencing about 800 deaths per day! With only 4% of the world’s population, we have more than 20% of the deaths. Remember in February we were told we had 14 cases and they would soon disappear?