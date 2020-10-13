Letter to the editor: We need representative who defends us

Editor:
Ms. Stefanik must go!
We have a president who has recently asked the Supreme Court to basically dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Again. This ACA program is what many people here in the North Country, with or without pre-existing health conditions, use for health insurance. This is just plainly cruel, vindictive and heartless.
Ms. Stefanik apparently supports this president in this action. She has done nothing to defend or support her constituents from the economic hardship that will ensue. As recently as last week, Mr. Trump said he has a better plan, which he has said for years, but no one has seen it.
Not a word from Ms. Stefanik as to how her constituents will get affordable health care. Not a peep.
The U.S. recently reached the sad milestone of 200,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still experiencing about 800 deaths per day! With only 4% of the world’s population, we have more than 20% of the deaths. Remember in February we were told we had 14 cases and they would soon disappear?
Science was relegated to a back seat. Most epidemiologists, scientists and infectious disease experts agree that about 160,000 of these deaths should not have happened if this pandemic had not been so mishandled. Ego, partisan politics, blame WHO, blame anyone else for the problem, but not me.
Doesn’t this fit the definition of crimes against humanity for which other dictators and generals have been imprisoned?
What has Ms. Stefanik said about Mr. Trump’s handling of this pandemic? Nothing! It is a disgrace. She supports him completely even though some of her constituents have died.
We need to have a representative that supports and defends us. It is not Ms. Stefanik.
We need a change. Tedra Cobb will be that change.
Raymond Johnson, Chazy
