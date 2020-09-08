Letter to the editor: We need programs Trump is attacking

Editor:
Both party conventions declared that the 2020 presidential election is perhaps the most important in all of American history. Both also agreed that it is a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. As an increasingly prominent and outspoken defender of President Trump, 21st District Congresswomen Elise Stefanik has become part of that referendum.
Her commercials emphasize her independence and bipartisanship, but she began departing from that reputation in December 2018, when she invited Trump to come to Fort Drum to sign the 2019 Defense Reauthorization Act, which the Congress had named in honor of the late Senator John McCain.
In the presence of President Trump, Stefanik chose not to mention McCain’s name. Since then, Stefanik has drawn ever closer to Trump as one of his most ardent defenders. In the impeachment hearings, she questioned the legality of such a proceeding, echoing Trump’s own defense, despite all evidence that it was a constitutionally legal proceeding.
In disregard of the COVID-19 crisis, an unmasked, enthusiastic Stefanik was spotlighted at Trump’s Tulsa rally. Her prime time defense of Trump at the Republican National Convention cast her as one of his most loyal supporters.
This political opportunism masks any opposition on her part to his policies, which include seeking to have the Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional in the Supreme Court. If successful, millions of Americans — including many in the North Country — will lose protection for pre-existing conditions.
His recent assault on Social Security threatens to wipe out the Social Security Trust Fund as early as 2023. To both these Trump attacks on the safety net Stefanik remains silent.
The citizens of the North Country have a deep and continuing need for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. These programs are part of the referendum on the Trump/Stefanik partnership in the coming election.
Christopher N. Breiseth, Ticonderoga
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!