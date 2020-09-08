Letter to the editor: We need programs Trump is attacking

Editor:

Both party conventions declared that the 2020 presidential election is perhaps the most important in all of American history. Both also agreed that it is a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. As an increasingly prominent and outspoken defender of President Trump, 21st District Congresswomen Elise Stefanik has become part of that referendum.

Her commercials emphasize her independence and bipartisanship, but she began departing from that reputation in December 2018, when she invited Trump to come to Fort Drum to sign the 2019 Defense Reauthorization Act, which the Congress had named in honor of the late Senator John McCain.

In the presence of President Trump, Stefanik chose not to mention McCain’s name. Since then, Stefanik has drawn ever closer to Trump as one of his most ardent defenders. In the impeachment hearings, she questioned the legality of such a proceeding, echoing Trump’s own defense, despite all evidence that it was a constitutionally legal proceeding.

In disregard of the COVID-19 crisis, an unmasked, enthusiastic Stefanik was spotlighted at Trump’s Tulsa rally. Her prime time defense of Trump at the Republican National Convention cast her as one of his most loyal supporters.