Letter to the editor: We need more money for police, not less

Are we going backward or what? They want to defund the police department at a time in our lifetime that we need the best, and more police and other law agencies. They should have more training and should be checked by a doctor every six months or so. We are living in tough times and we need more protection, not less.

We also need tough laws for anyone that has a gun that is not legal. We have to clean up one way or another on all the bad stuff going on in our area. Instead of less funding for the law agencies we should give them more to make sure we have the best protection we can get along with well-trained law people. It is now this time in our lives that we need more — not less. Hopefully everyone will understand this.