Letter to the editor: We need legislation on mental health

Editor:

As a practicing psychiatric nurse in my local community hospital, I have witnessed the lack of walk-in services and mental health outpatient providers.

The lack of these resources is causing increased emergency room visits and delay in care for individuals in need of treatment. This lack of services has become a rapidly increasing problem since the coronavirus outbreak.

A recent large online study reported that 54% of the participants rated the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their mental health as moderate to severe (Fegert, Vitiello, Plener and Clemens, 2020).

The effects of social distancing, canceled social events, travel bans, changes in work/school practices, and unemployment rates rising to 16.8% (three times the pre-pandemic rate), come with personal cost, including new onset or worsening mental health issues (Stanton, et.al., 2020).

With few resources available for outpatient treatment, people present to the already overloaded and stressed emergency room in search of care. These individuals who are already distressed often find themselves being held for several days in crisis units, awaiting inpatient bed availability, continuing the delay in services and treatment.