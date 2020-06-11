Letter to the editor: We need leaders who united not divide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

The science is clear: Racism is a cultural phenomenon with no scientific basis. Regardless of skin color, we share genetics that clearly indicate we all come from a common heritage... out of Africa! Yes, genetically we’re all brothers and sisters... Science supporting religious philosophy.

As we deal with protest marches, a pandemic, climate change, the lack of universal health care, gross economic inequities and even the threat of nuclear war, it’s clear that we need to work together as individuals and nations to create a better future for ourselves and our children.

What a shame that our president and his political party have not used these challenges to unite us both nationally and internationally. It is apparent that those who currently dominate our political and economic systems have in many ways found success because of a lack of moral character and understanding of science. They attempt to divide instead of unite, in order to maximize their political and economic power.

We need a major change in national leadership.

We have the power to do that in November!

Peter D. Tarana, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0