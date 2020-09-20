Letter to the editor: We need information on all candidates

Editor:

We voters need the media to give us unbiased and accurate information on all the candidates running for office.

Every voter should have the chance to be as informed as possible when voting. During this time, especially when gatherings and contact are limited, we are relying on the media more than ever to provide us with information about our candidates.

When the media is not only biased but picks and chooses which candidates to write about, we the voters are getting cheated. The Chronicle and The Sun have both recently written articles about two of the candidates running for the New York Assembly's 114th district but left out information on candidate Evelyn Wood, who is also running under the Save America Movement Party.

Personally I am fed up with both of the “big” parties. There just seems to be a free for all of “them” against “us” with very little acknowledgement that the parties/candidates work for the people and not the parties.

The idea of someone being in office that will look to the people and not the party for direction is what I want and where my vote will go. Others might feel the same, but they need to know of their choices.