 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: We need democracy, not demagoguery

Letter to the editor: We need democracy, not demagoguery

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

It is presently obvious to me that Elise Stefanik has become one of Donald Trump’s Barbie doll adherents.

I must hope that, by the time of our 2022 congressional election, the voters of our district will comprehend, despite another roadside blizzard of Elise lawn signs, that our nation needs democracy and not demagoguery.

I also trust that an Elise opponent will arise who brings the nation’s honest needs to the forefront — an opponent who will not carefully calculate the tides of her own betterments.

William P. Dow, Lake George

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News