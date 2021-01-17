Letter to the editor: We need democracy, not demagoguery

Editor:

It is presently obvious to me that Elise Stefanik has become one of Donald Trump’s Barbie doll adherents.

I must hope that, by the time of our 2022 congressional election, the voters of our district will comprehend, despite another roadside blizzard of Elise lawn signs, that our nation needs democracy and not demagoguery.

I also trust that an Elise opponent will arise who brings the nation’s honest needs to the forefront — an opponent who will not carefully calculate the tides of her own betterments.

William P. Dow, Lake George

