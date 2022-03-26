Letter to the editor: We need climate action right now

Editor:

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated by Biden to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking expert, was disqualified by Republicans because she actually thought that climate change — extreme weather and climate events — posed economic risks and that banks should play a role in our necessary shift from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Dr. Leach, in a recent “opinion” piece in our Post-Star, quoted Antonio Guterres, the U.N.’s secretary-general: “Today’s IPCC report was an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership. With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change.” Fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, record heat, severe drought … climate refugees …

Yet Trump pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement, our country the only one of 200 to walk away from promises to reduce greenhouse gasses, we the second largest emitter. Our Stefanik and Republicans block all legislation limiting fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy, this “pro-life” party calling it “too costly” to protect life on Earth or to make our lives more livable by raising the minimum wage, providing aid for child care, for family leave, affordable housing, free preschool … instead screaming hatred, repeating their stupid script: pedophiles, socialists, CRT, waging a vendetta against lesbian, gay and trans people wanting to just live their lives, women wanting to control their bodies.

After mass shootings, we hear: we need more mental health counseling. But what if it’s Republican leaders stirring violence, the greed of fossil corporations and dark money fueling lies, and the willful ignorance of those refusing to see or care who are the “killers?”

Every Saturday we stand on the South Glens Falls bridge carrying a banner: “Climate Actions Now.” I’m there, waving my Earth flag in the wind, feeling love for my home, pledging allegiance to our Earth and all the life that it sustains.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

