Letter to the editor: We need an honest president: someone else

Editor:

During Trump’s televised speech on April 13, he mentioned that many states are going to resist his plan to reopen the economy. He said, “I’m the president and I’m in total control.” The only reason he is in total control is that our congress has become dysfunctional. The Constitution was written with a system of checks and balances that have been overlooked by the infighting between the ranks.

Congress can pass bills and the president can either sign them into law or veto them. If they are vetoed, Congress can override the veto with a two-thirds majority.

Fortunately, our governor, Andrew Cuomo, and other governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast, realize that the Consitution does not give the president or the federal government the power to make decisions concerning our state’s economy. On April 14, Trump relented and said, “Well, maybe the states should have a hand in reopening the businesses.”