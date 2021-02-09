Letter to the editor: We need action from good leaders

Editor:

Hello out there! Is anyone home? I can’t believe what I see on TV. All the hungry people, the people without work because of COVID-19. The list goes on and on. We have been on a downhill slide in this country for a long time in many areas of income and education.

I am shocked that no one can see this, maybe a few of us do. The fix for all of this has to start with our leaders of our country, cities and other areas where people live. If those people that lead us can’t do a better job, let’s get them out of office and put people in that can do the job.

It’s not that long ago that places like Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Glens Falls, Victory Mills — the list goes on and on — these areas were real and busy with workers and there was a weekly payroll.

We can’t live on promises anymore, we need action if our current leaders can’t give us action — let’s get them out and put others in their place that can get the job done. We need good leadership.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

