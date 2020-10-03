Letter to the editor: We need a vaccine to recover fully

Editor:

We are over seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic and my stepfather still faces the same serious threats he faced when it began. Due to his age, he is high-risk for COVID-19, while my daughter has had her college education disrupted by the virus.

Like most Americans, we are managing, but we need to have everyone, whether it is the elderly or those in college, to get back to normal. As for me, I work part-time in the hospitality industry, and my work, and our entire industry, is being ravaged by the effect COVID-19 has had on tourism. All this makes me certain of one thing: We need a vaccine.

A vaccine is what will get us back on track and help the economy. Working in the hospitality industry, I’ve seen what COVID-19 has done first-hand to our economy and local tourism. Because the horse races at Saratoga took place with no spectators, we hardly had any hotel guests. While I completely understand the safety concerns, it was tough to see.

Fortunately, domestic bio-pharmaceutical researchers and scientists are hard at work to find a vaccine. I’m relieved and encouraged to see a steady drumbeat of progress being made at several American companies. This is incredibly important work, and we need the Senate and Congress to continue to fully support this research.

Gary Purcell, Saratoga Springs

