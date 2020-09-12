Letter to the editor: We need a Roosevelt to defend democracy

Editor:

DNC charges of hateful comments by Republicans because they decry violence, terrorism and acts of anarchy are senseless. Americans were attacked. Business owners were left to defend for themselves with no governmental support or protection while taking advantage of the value they hold dearly ... ”opportunity.”

Republicans support unemployment insurance, Medicare and Medicaid for citizens in need through no fault of their own. Democrats promised we could keep our benefits and our doctors, then reneged. Democrats are fond of adding all sorts of pet programs unrelated to sensibly proposed legislation. Such action kills progress. Remember funding the Obama Library?

Yes, Republicans are against any voting scheme that may open the door to voter fraud. There exist provisions that effectively serve those unable to vote in person. Why change? The DNC must believe voting changes will benefit their numbers and think their supporters are not likely to stand in line to vote.

Meanwhile, crowds of Democrats are protesting, shopping and doing criminal activity while ignoring masking and distancing. Such conduct does not seem to concern the DNC but voting in person is of “great concern?”