Letter to the editor: We need a return to old-time civility

Editor:

A high price to pay for freedom. Reading the recent guest editorial, “This is what we have become,” I’m sure many of us will agree with the author that we may be the most powerful country in the world but our downfall will come from within. We are committing suicide. Even our political leaders spend more time lashing out at each other than they do compromising and finding ways to keep our nation an example of how freedom, power and democracy create a world power second to none.

You want to make America great again? Greet and talk to your neighbor like a fellow patriot instead of the enemy. Reading other citizens’ political letters to the editor that call each other names because “he started it” demonstrate that we have a long way to go.

Some believe that only a war will bring this country together again. Unfortunately, in modern times, that could be world-changing. Let’s not head down a path of no return, for the sake of future generations. I will talk to you, I will listen and I will shake your hand. We don’t need to agree but just think how old-time civility could create understanding and pride as a nation of greatness. Just think of the things we can do together. We have done this in our history and we can do this again. We have to do this, or we all are to blame.

Paul Crandell, Queensbury

