Letter to the editor: We must unite to protect democracy

Editor:

As I agonized over the spectacle of two men gasping for air during what was supposed to be a presidential debate, the horror of what was at stake in this upcoming election became ever more crystal clear. This is not about Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives, truth or lies, it is about the survival of democracy.

Donald Trump not only does not know empathy, he also does not know democracy. He seems to be blinded by his lust to be a "strongman" and will do anything he can to hold on to power, like all dictators. Even if our democracy is the casualty. His display of bullying his opponent, a moderator and our cherished democratic principles were none of his concern during the debate.

Let's not be distracted by the barrage of his attacks, as it seems it does Elise Stefanik and others, into believing he will accede to the will of the people. We must be vigilant and whether we are Republicans, Democrats, or unaffiliated, we must join together to protect our democracy.

John J. Haverlick, Keene Valley

