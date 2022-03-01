Letter to the editor: We must stop global warming

Editor:

I thought I was depressed last month, but now, having finished the book "Rising" by Elizabeth Rush, I am really in despair. It's about sea level rise caused by global warming as a result of human activities.

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, sea level has gone up 9 inches. Miami floods almost daily, Bangladesh is in big trouble, some Pacific Island Nations are looking at removal from their islands (how do you move an entire nation, and where do you put them?), and even the U.S. Naval base at Norfolk is threatened.

Even worse, is that a feedback mechanism is kicking in. Coastal marshes are being inundated with seawater, and the vegetation has started to rot. Coastal marshes are carbon sinks, that is, they sequester carbon from the atmosphere, but upon being flooded with sea water, they rot, emitting marsh gas (methane) into the atmosphere. Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas, and will cause even more rapid warming.

Why are the oceans rising? First, as water warms, the molecules expand, causing the water to rise, and secondly, as land-based ice from melting glaciers and polar ice caps melts, the runoff causes the water to rise.

The water from Greenland is also cooling the North Atlantic, and slowing the Gulf Stream, two things which may cause a big change in the weather. Freshwater ice melt may also cause a change in salinity, affecting sea life.

Please, vote in candidates who intend to do something to mitigate global warming.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown

