Letter to the editor: We must soldier on to defeat Trump

Editor:

I hate this Supreme Court frenzy. The topic shouldn’t even be discussed until after the inauguration in January 2021. This administration is so deliberately exhausting. If Trump wins the November election, there will be no end to this chaos. I am tired, but the people of this country have just 42 more days to push back against this madness before voting for a unifying president.

The checks and balances in our Constitution are basically gone. Rather than the House and Senate working as a Congress independent of the president, the GOP-led Senate and president have aligned to consolidate power and debilitate Congress. The two branches no longer function as the Constitution intended, and now President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seek to subsume the Supreme Court, too.

The people who call their representatives and participate in rallies are now the last vestige of our checks and balance system. I’m so frustrated, because there’s a dang pandemic going on, and we’re all just trying to hold it together for ourselves and our kids.