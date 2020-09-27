Letter to the editor: We must soldier on to defeat Trump

Editor:
I hate this Supreme Court frenzy. The topic shouldn’t even be discussed until after the inauguration in January 2021. This administration is so deliberately exhausting. If Trump wins the November election, there will be no end to this chaos. I am tired, but the people of this country have just 42 more days to push back against this madness before voting for a unifying president.
The checks and balances in our Constitution are basically gone. Rather than the House and Senate working as a Congress independent of the president, the GOP-led Senate and president have aligned to consolidate power and debilitate Congress. The two branches no longer function as the Constitution intended, and now President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seek to subsume the Supreme Court, too.
The people who call their representatives and participate in rallies are now the last vestige of our checks and balance system. I’m so frustrated, because there’s a dang pandemic going on, and we’re all just trying to hold it together for ourselves and our kids.
Trump’s plan to name a nominee later this week completely ignores the spirit of the Constitution and disrespects the role of the people to shape our government. There are only 42 days left before Nov. 3. Early voting or absentee voting has already begun — or begins this week — in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.
Call your senators now!
I’m going to call my two senators every day now until the election. They need to know they have support to stop this train wreck. They must find a way to stop Trump and McConnell from shoving a Supreme Court nomination through before the election. No nomination until after inauguration.
Everyone from across the country can contact their senators.
Nicole Clarke, Saratoga Springs
