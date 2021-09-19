Letter to the editor: We must save what is precious

Editor:

Not the Taliban, but a growing vendetta against women: right-wing religious fundamentalists using “right to life” to restrict not just abortion but even contraception, in Texas giving citizens a bounty to report those assisting women.

We haven’t yet lost democracy, but it’s being attacked: Trump threatening election officials to change results, inspiring loyal followers to storm the Capitol, whining the election stolen; Republicans (and our Stefanik) still spouting the big lie; Republican states frantically passing laws restricting voting, firing impartial election representatives, gerrymandering, empowering state legislatures to decide election results. In 2006 Congress renewed the Voting Rights Act 98-0, but something terrible has happened to the Republican Party: dissenting voices threatened, McConnell insisting Republicans vote against a bill to “Protect the Vote.” Their people spur violent attacks against those wearing masks, against doctors, nurses, teachers wanting to protect us. Hospitals are overwhelmed. 97% of COVID deaths are the unvaccinated.