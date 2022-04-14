Letter to the editor: We must oppose more air pollution

Editor:

Sewage sludge would be the feedstock for the biochar facility proposed for Moreau Industrial Park. Sewage sludge would be burned in the absence of oxygen (pyrolysis) to make a type of charcoal, to be sold as an agricultural soil amendment.

Two Post-Star articles about the project (“Moreau Industrial Park looking at new occupants,” 1/1/22; and “Moreau Industrial Park projects advancing,” 4/6/22), neglected to mention the use of sewage sludge.

Readers need information about proposals that could pollute the air and harm people’s health. Plus sewage sludge (aka “biosolids”) stinks and people would want to know.

To prevent more air pollution, show up at the Moreau Planning Board hearing on the project, Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

The scariest pollutants in sewage sludge are PFAS “forever chemicals.” Whenever sewage sludge is tested, PFAS are detected. PFAS cause cancer, disrupt hormones and depress immune function.

PFAS are so hazardous that NYS set a drinking water limit of 10 parts per trillion. Maine allows PFAS in sewage sludge (for land application) in the low parts per billion, but most sewage sludge exceeds state limits.

Our wastewater treatment plants don’t have to test for PFAS, and NYS DEC only recently began testing for PFAS in sewage sludge.

DEC doesn’t know what would happen to PFAS in sewage sludge in making biochar. Would dangerous PFAS chemicals go into the air? Would they recombine into other dangerous chemicals? Would they end up in wastewater or stay in the biochar?

Making biochar would produce nitrogen oxides (NOx). These air pollutants cause breathing problems, headaches, chronically reduced lung function, eye irritation, loss of appetite, and corroded teeth — and damage ecosystems.

NOx contribute to acid rain and haze. In sunlight, NOx combine with other pollutants to form ground-level ozone.

Find out more at http://www.cleanairactionnetwork.org or call 518-692-8242.

Tracy Frisch, Argyle, lead organizer, Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls

