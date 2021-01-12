Letter to the editor: We must know more about election stories

Editor:

Although I was not old enough to vote in this past election, watching what unfolded at the beginning of November 2020 was appalling. In short, I am deeply concerned about the integrity of our most recent election.

For more than 30 years now, Democrats have objected to every single Republican who won a presidential election. Why now is this call to debate so absurd? According to the left’s history, it’s common practice. And now more than ever, we deserve to know if our fundamental right to vote is being ignored or infringed in any capacity.

The American people deserved a debate in the House of Representatives in order to call attention to the security of our election. When states like Pennsylvania decide to ignore their own election laws, we must know more.

When social media companies decide to block stories of credible evidence of unusual family connections with foreign countries, we must know more.

When our fellow Americans swear on the Bible that they saw irregularities, and testify before state legislatures, we must know more.