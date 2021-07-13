Letter to the editor: We must help vaccinate the world

Editor:

This summer, I am filled with joy and gratitude to be able to travel to visit my family across the country. Access to COVID-19 vaccines has allowed our community to reopen schools and businesses and return to a sense of near-normalcy. Meanwhile, many countries in Africa are imposing new lockdowns to stop a third wave of COVID-19 infections, because they lack access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic, but there are not enough vaccines being produced quickly enough so that everyone has access. The unchecked spread of COVID-19 is devastating low-income countries, and will generate additional dangerous variants, which is bad for all of us.

President Biden, we need your leadership to urgently boost global manufacturing of vaccines, including using your authority to compel companies to share taxpayer-funded vaccine innovation with the world in order to ramp up manufacturing so that everyone will have access quickly.

Susan Oehser, Bakers Mills

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0