Letter to the editor: We must find a better representative

Editor:

I write this letter to commemorate the events of Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 2, it was revealed in a taped conversation that President Trump begged, cajoled, threatened and encouraged the secretary of state of Georgia to "find" 11,780 votes so that he could be declared the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. To what end? Trump would still lose the election. How futile!

Then on Wednesday, Jan. 6, an event took place that has shaken this country to the core. Incited by President Trump, an unruly mob of his adherents stormed the Capitol and delayed the certification of President-elect Biden. The last time the Capitol was attacked was 1814 by the British during the war of 1812. Then the enemy was foreign. In 2021, four rioters died and a Capitol Police officer gave his life in the defense of the People’s House. In 2021, the enemy was domestic. It was the 45th president.

The certification of President-elect Biden's victory was largely ceremonial, yet the president sent his minions to disrupt the ceremony. Another futile effort!