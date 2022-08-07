Letter to the editor: We’ll see who we are when we vote Nov. 8

What happened to Elise Stefanik?

Many of us in New York state’s 21st Congressional District have watched with disdain as our representative, Elise Stefanik, has transformed from a sensible Republican who cut her political teeth under the Bush administration into an emotional, conspiracy fueled member of the House. A growing number of us are concerned that her thirst for ambition and power has supplanted her traditional Republican values.

We prefer promoting ourselves on our accomplishments and disdain achieving our goals by casting dispersions on the reputations of others. Rhetoric, debate, facts and persuasive arguments are the things we hold dear in government, not the rantings of what could easily come from a spoiled 8-year-old child.

Her behavior might be due to her fealty to Trump despite evidence exposing the former president’s self-serving behavior. One cannot help but to wonder if Stefanik thinks we’ll follow her wherever she leads. That would be a mistake.

Some of her constituents are reconsidering their options this November. The determining factor will be the Democratic pick. And with the House seating another 434 representatives, a vote against Stefanik doesn’t move the needle on the control of the House and so may not necessarily be viewed as a vote for the Democrats.

Any representative’s behavior is a reflection of the constituency. If we observe hysteria, instability and irrationality in Stefanik, it is because we are emotional, uneducated and volatile. If we are not, we can correct that perception every two years. So, the question is: Are we devoid of logic, lacking in critical thinking, and unable to control our base emotions? If that answer is “yes,” Stefanik is the one for you. If not, it’s time for a Plan B. At any rate, we’ll see who we are on Nov. 8th.

Mark Smith, Johnsburg