Letter to the editor: We know Rob Smith is the best choice

Editor:

As two attorneys practicing in Warren County Court for over 27 years, we have first-hand knowledge of Rob Smith’s excellent credentials to be the next Warren County Court judge and Warren County Surrogate.

We have practiced in front of judges where Rob Smith has been their chief attorney in criminal, surrogate, guardianship, and matrimonial matters. Warren County is very fortunate to have Rob Smith as a candidate for this judicial position.

Not only is Rob Smith knowledgeable in the law, but he is always prepared on the specific facts of each case that he conferences. He has the experience, integrity, and temperament to be an effective and compassionate County Court judge.

His calm and patient demeanor with all attorneys and litigants, including pro se litigants, is very beneficial for the resolutions of matters. Having an intelligent, informed, experienced, and conscientious judge, like Rob Smith, will be a blessing to both the attorneys who will appear before him and the litigants who will depend on him to make fair decisions. Rob Smith is a devoted and compassionate family man and is actively involved in making our community a safer and better place to live.