Letter to the editor: We know. Don’t give up, Johnny.

Editor:

Many are aware of the very public trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The consensus so far is that Ms. Heard is putting on (yet another) poor show of a lifetime. This trial is a reminder that domestic violence and sexual assault are not gender-specific.

Domestic violence does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter your age, weight, gender, race, occupation, wealth or popularity. Anyone can be ridiculed, threatened, hurt, abused or assaulted. Even well-loved actors, in well-loved franchises. But, a huge problem is the mockery that Ms. Heard is bringing to this trial.

To make such allegations of pure neglect, abuse, assault, and other grotesque accusations is horrendous. Domestic violence affects 10 million people every year. (1 in 4 women, and 1 in 9 men fall victim.) There are many triggering aspects to this case, but those who are able are speaking out against the pure manipulation they can see in Amber Heard's testimonies and statements. Those who are survivors of domestic violence are feeling outraged. How can someone, being disproved on so many levels, continue to fabricate such lies, such horror, and abuse?

To anyone that has or is experiencing domestic violence, you are not alone. Rather it has been going on for years, or just started, please know that one time is enough. They will do it again.

If they belittle you, hurt you, intimate you, take away any of your liberties, or you fear them, tell someone. Document everything, and get out safe. Contact a close confidant or the domestic violence helpline.

In response to the taunts of Ms. Heard, when she said, “Tell them, Johnny Depp, I Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence,” he responded, “Yes, I am.” We see it, and we support you. We know. Don’t give up.

Kyra Bennett, Glens Falls

