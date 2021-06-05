Letter to the editor: We have to protect Lake George water

Editor:

I again write about one of the most important issues in our lifetime — like it or not. That is Lake George.

Thanks to Mayor Bob Blais and other people who feel the same way about Lake George, the progress goes on to clean up the water in this beautiful lake.

Everyone will not agree what has to be done, like not allowing oil from boats to damage the water. What good is money if you don’t have good water to drink if you have to or fish and swim in? There are other ways to keep boats going on the lake.

In fact, we have to stop all the water pollution. One of these days, the water in Lake George will almost have as much value as gold and the people around Lake George will have to protect the water, as people will try to steal the good drinking water.

The way our country is with water this will happen — it is headed in that direction. The same as above goes for Saratoga Lake. Enough said.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs

