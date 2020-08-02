Letter to the editor: We have the right to elect best woman

Editor:

Keb Mo’s blues video, “Put a Woman in Charge,” nominated for a 2020 international folk music award, reflects on women, leadership and values.

Women leaders, including in Germany, Scandinavia, Taiwan and New Zealand, have emerged during the pandemic as strong and effective, while exhibiting compassion, empathy and collaboration.

On Aug. 18, 1917, the 19th Amendment was ratified; as we celebrate this women's suffrage centennial year, we head into a critical November election; Warren County’s democratic down ballot is all women; we have an opportunity to replace the politics of the past with a new paradigm of strength through inclusive, protective, partnering and regenerative values.

The congressional District 21 representative, Elise Stefanik, aligns with a male-dominated administration; she has spent her entire career in D.C. molded by a Republican machine that puts party above people; her silence on national events and issues, climate crisis, health care, the sending of militia to Portland, the violent squashing of peaceful protesters to support Trump’s Bible photo op is inappropriate for a congressional representative. A voice muted, to curry favor for financial support or political aspiration, and at home to speak only for the base that will elect you is embarrassing.