Letter to the editor: We have right to protest without harassment

Editor:
I don’t suffer fools easily, but Nicholas Collins’s letter, accusing me of promoting the city’s permit law, needs correcting.
My fellow protesters have every right to speak up against the president’s inhumane policies, and after the initial vicious attack against our efforts to lobby at our House Rep’s office, we were determined to never acknowledge or engage counter-protesters moving in to prevent our peaceful gatherings. There is video proof of this. We never, ever stated or condoned anyone interfering with the supporters of the president's right to gather in counter-protest. We just didn’t want our gatherings to be disrupted. My friends and I lobbied the city to enforce the disorderly conduct law, never the permit requirement.
Collins’ accusation that my activism began with Hillary Clinton's defeat proves his ignorance. I loudly objected to the Iraq War (in which my daughter served,) in this paper and other media because it was a misguided reaction to misinformation about weapons of mass destruction, and anyone with common sense could see it would cause the deaths of countless Iraqis and American service members and had nothing to do with the attacks of 9/11, a lie promoted by the Bush administration. I support Planned Parenthood and have campaigned for candidates who share my political philosophy since my first vote.
Collins accuses me of encouraging violence in protests here in Glens Falls and across the country, resulting from protests about issues that must be addressed for our country’s welfare and democracy to survive. He asks why I don’t object to the violence. Well, Nicholas, I do object to violence — and certainly the violence the followers of Donald Trump have loudly threatened against me and my friends. Collins defends those who specially like to target my women friends with threats of physical harm. No, I don’t suffer fools easily.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!