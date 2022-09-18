 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: We have devolved into a nation of hate

Letter to the editor

Please help me to understand.

After 9/11 we set aside our differences and joined each other, united in a common cause. As the years passed we devolved into a nation of hate. We hate each other. Embedded in our letter section are those that prescribe to that view irregardless of what side of the political spectrum they reside.

You hate anyone who dares challenge your legitimacy and undeniable truth.

Of course you will show examples to support your bias. Unfortunately, so will those who vehemently are outraged on the other side. I guess freedom of expression only exists for the letter writer and not for the uninformed.

Perhaps someone with such a disposition will come forth and reveal to us how their hate will unite us once again.

Joseph Cormier, Queensbury 

