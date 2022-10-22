Letter to the editor: We have an open door at the border

Vacation benefits.

We recently came back from vacation where we saw no news, read no letters from the squad slamming the previous administration, but alas all good things come to an end. It's hard to believe after two years of having your candidate win you are still reeling against the previous administration because you are so worried they might come back to correct the mess that we are currently in.

The border crisis, 2 million illegals during the past year, it's like we just have an open door at the border. Yes, we are a nation of immigrants, but what about all those who came here legally, and of those who came here, how many came here to become Americans or are they just here to enjoy all the freedoms and opportunities afforded to them?

If you look at those coming in, young able-bodied men, wearing gold chains and carrying iPhones, yep, they're fleeing poverty. Of course Pelosi thinks we need them to work the farms of California, because we've given away so much, no one wants to work.

You know its election time, student loan relief, Social Security payments going up, Medicare payments going down after an overzealous raise because of one drug company that later reversed its cost analysis.

And Gillibrand wants to send illegals from New York City to upstate. Don't give federal aid to Texas or Arizona, but if NYC or Martha's Vineyard or Washington, D.C. complain, call out the National Guard and declare a federal emergency … come on … and of course, closer to home, we have a governor who's giving $600 million of taxpayer money to build a football stadium, because she's from that area. Remember the last governor gave a billion to Buffalo. How'd that work out? Come on …

Edward Charpentier, Hudson Falls