Letter to the editor: We had it good before this happened

Editor:

As someone obsessed with manufacturing, business and investing, this pandemic hit extra hard because we were doing so well, and it was such a shame to see those good times abruptly come to an end due to no fault of Americans but to a streak of inevitable bad luck in human nature.

At the same time, it may be good that we were doing so well, so that we can coast on fumes for the next few years, but it has been a very, very depressing time for everyone.

I also hope that all of the kooks wake up and realize how good we had it beforehand. We were manufacturing (second in the entire world). We were innovating. Maybe now the kooks who complained about American decline will finally wake up to the fact that we were excelling.

I am proud of this country and the success we had and begrudgingly accept that all of that hard work and prosperity is likely to be lost for the foreseeable future.

Ejay McTiernan, Queensbury

