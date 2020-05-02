Letter to the editor: We don't understand how to survive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The Sustainability Flu cranks on. Half the people in the United States are overweight, that makes them vulnerable to the ravages of the flu. Smoking, drug use, excessive alcohol consumption, too much sugar, the beat goes on.

Warehousing the elderly feeds sustainability. Underpaid, part-time, disgruntled nursing home staff makes for an attractive nuisance waiting to happen. The breakdown of family means grandmas and grandpas don't have a front porch to sit on and get fresh air. Miracle drugs that allow people to live beyond the call of nature contributes to a top-heavy elderly population. Myself being 72, in that group that has to be protected from life, I feel as if I have a target on my back. Elderly people have one foot on a banana peel, it is only a matter of time before the fickle finger of fate gives you a push.

In a time of quarantine, three types of people have risen up: people who try to be careful without getting weird about it; those who have gone over the edge with care —you can see the fear in their eyes; and, finally, we come to people who ignore the guidelines and carry on. They live their lives without reflection as to what the consequences are of negligence.