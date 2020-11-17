Letter to the editor: We can't win by fighting ourselves

Editor:

Over the past 12 years at least, a sickness has permeated through America, more detrimental and deadly to the country than COVID-19. It has infected the soul of the nation and pits its citizenry against one another. Some call it tribalism, others sectarianism, but whatever you call it, it’s a greater danger to the country than Al-Qaida or ISIS.

Those infected with this sickness live in an information bubble or “echo chamber.” They only listen to news and media that reinforces their preconceived notions. For example, a conservative will only listen to Fox, a liberal only CNN. They binge on TV and internet personalities who encourage them to hate all others who disagree with them and dismiss others’ grievances and concerns as irrelevant for, according to these personalities, they should be viewed as the “the enemy.”

I have fought the enemy folks. I can assure you they aren’t our fellow countrymen. We need to leave our information bubbles and listen to viewpoints other than our own. We need to dismiss the unpatriotic TV personalities who encourage us to view our fellow countrymen with hatred and disrespect. We further need to stop electing officials who feed off such hatred and vow to “stick it to the other side.”