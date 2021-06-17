Letter to the editor: We cannot wait on climate action

Editor:

I am sharing my email response to Senator Dan Stec regarding his recent email, "End of Session - Wrap up Statement:"

Dear Senator Stec,

Thanks for the update, but you really missed the boat by not helping to get the Climate and Community Investment Act out of your committee and on to the Senate floor for a vote. You are the ranking Republican on the N.Y. Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, which failed to move the CCIA out of your committee.

We ask why.

In 2019, the Legislature approved the bold (and hopeful) "Climate Act," setting goals to decrease statewide greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy production. The CCIA (Senate Bill S4624) was the funding bill to move those goals forward. Why it didn't get out of committee is astounding.

As the climate crisis worsens, N.Y. climate action is slowing down. The CCIA was calling for fines on corporate polluters, creation of green local jobs and protections of workers currently in the fossil fuel industry. Now we must wait for the next legislative session in 2022 to pass the CCIA.

We ask why.