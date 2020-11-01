Letter to the editor: We cannot trust what Elise is saying

Editor:

There have been several recent letters praising Elise Stefanik. In each, Elise’s “honesty” was mentioned. I am confused by the North Country’s understanding of honesty.

I grew up in the Rocky Mountains. There, honesty means your words can be verified and found to be true. I have not found this is the case with statements coming from Elise Stefanik. The most glaring untruth is her claim that she is from District 21. She only vacationed here with her parents. The most recent statement is that she is a small businesswoman. Could someone tell me the name of her business? How long has she spent working in/for that business? Where is it located?

In her debate with Tedra Cobb, Elise accused Tedra of lying for her own advantage. My jaw dropped. Elise is the one who has lied. She lied to get elected to Congress.

You who support Elise Stefanik have your right to do so. Please, however, don’t state that you support her because she is truthful.

When asked about President Trump’s pandemic response, she said that Donald Trump had done a good job because of a travel ban on China in February. She then evaded the question and shifted the response to say she opposed our governor’s actions regarding nursing homes and ventilators.